WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — This weekend, Watertown will stand in solidarity with Ukraine.

The City of Watertown confirmed that on Saturday, March 5, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and City Council Members will raise the Flag of Ukraine over Watertown City Hall.

This will take place eleven days after Ukraine was invaded by Russian troops, resulting in over 1 million Ukrainians fleeing the country and worldwide tensions.

According to Watertown City Officials, Ukraine-native Julia Alteri will join the mayor on Saturday and provide remarks on the current situation.

The flag raising is set to begin at 12 p.m. on March 5, 2022.