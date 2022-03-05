WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Dozens gathered in front of Watertown’s City Hall at noon on Saturday to show their support for Ukraine.

On March 5, Watertown Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith, along with City Council Members raised the Ukrainian flag in front of the Watertown City Hall. The event also featured speeches from Ukraine natives that now call the North Country home.

Mayor Jeffery Smith said it was important that the city showed its support as the Ukraine crisis continues to affect people in the community.

“As Fort Drum is part of our community, they are deployed in harm’s way out in Poland,” Smith said. “This is just our small way, of the City of Watertown standing up and saying, hey this is wrong and we support the people of Ukraine.”

One of the speakers at the flag-raising was Ukraine native Julia Alteri. Alteri shared that she was born in Ukraine and came to the United States with her family with the hopes of a better life after growing up under the former USSR.

Alteri said it felt like a nightmare to watch her home country be attacked. She said she was touched by the support her new home showed her native country on Saturday.

“It touched my heart,” Alteri said. “I mean I know Watertown has a big heart anyway, just that we’re here together to support what’s going on in my home country. It moved me.”

Other Ukrainian natives attended the flag-raising and came to the front of the crowd to share a prayer for Ukraine and the ongoing crisis. Alteri added that she was proud of the resiliency her home country is continuing to exemplify.

“The miracles that you keep hearing of people getting rescued and people opening up their doors and helping other people in need.”

During her speech, she explained how her family was contributing to one of those miracles. According to Alteri, her family in Ukraine is continuing to help over two thousand people who left their homes to seek refuge in her uncle’s church.

She said her family is providing food and shelter for families who could not evacuate, as well as feeding Ukrainian soldiers. She ended her speech by saying she was proud of the Watertown community and their support for Ukraine.

“I would like to say today on behalf of our community, we stand with Ukraine,” Alteri said.