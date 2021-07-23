‘Unacceptable:’ Senator Ritchie reacts to Canadian Border closure extension

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Additional lawmakers are coming forward to react to the extension of the Northern Border to non-essential travel.

This included New York State Senator Patty Ritchie. In response to the extension announced on July 21, Senator Ritchie stated the following:

[The July 21] announcement that the United States will extend its Canadian Border closure is in a word, unacceptable. As the State Senator representing the longest stretch of our state’s 450-mile shared border with Canada, I know how critically important this issue is. Denying Canadians entry into our country hurts New York’s border communities and especially the many hardworking business owners who have already suffered tremendously due to the pandemic. Many of these businesses are seasonal and depend on cross-border tourism to survive. With the summer travel season in full swing, the need to safely reopen the border as soon as possible cannot be overstated. Keeping our northern border closed any longer—especially in light of Canada’s recent announcement that they will reopen the border to fully vaccinated American travelers next month—is wrong. I urge our federal officials take action immediately to responsibly open our northern border as soon as possible. NYS Senator Patty Ritchie

The border between the United States and Canada will remain closed to non-essential travel through August 21, 2021. This is the ninth time this closure has been extended. It was first closed to non-essential travel at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.