Uncle Sam Boat Tour vessel engulfed in smoke after engine fire

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Uncle Sam Boat Tour vessel was able to safely evacuate its passengers after experiencing an active fire in the engine room, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Alexandria Bay’s Facebook post.

The United States Coast guard in Alexandria Bay responded to the call rom the M/V Island Wanderer on August 20. According to their post, there was an active fire in the engine room which resulted in clouds of black smoke to emerge from the back of the boat.

The Coast Guard’s response boat was able to assist the Island Wanderer mooring to the pier and return all of the passengers to land safely. They were then able to work with other agencies to clear the area and escort the boat back to its dock.