POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – On May 4, 1898, when Alzina Milligan picked up a young boy in Potsdam who would become our first resident of United Helpers, the organization has always been caring. United Helpers began with 10 women from the community who came together to form the organization and community support has been at the very essence of everything from the start.

To celebrate what has been 125 years of caring, United Helpers will be hosting a 125th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, November 4 at 6 p.m. at:

The Stables at Windy Point

215 Sissonville Rd

Potsdam, NY 13676

The evening will include entertainment from a string quartet, a silent auction, a live auction and a four-course gourmet meal with a cash bar available.

This evening is about celebrating 125 years of Always Caring; however, it is also about preparing the organization for the future and looking forward to the next 125 years.

“The people I work with here at United Helpers are the best team of caregivers anywhere, — I hope you can join us to celebrate them and all that United Helpers has accomplished over the past 125 years. The funds raised at this very special event will help to ensure we can continue doing all that we are and more for the next 125 years.” CEO Todd Amo

You can purchase tickets for the event Here and learn more about United Helpers Here. Tickets must be purchased before Sunday, October 1.