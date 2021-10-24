United Helpers hosting zoom interviews for open positions

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — United Helpers will be hosting zoom interviews to give North Country residents the opportunity to work for the organization.

According to a press release from United Helpers, the organization has various openings for direct care, nursing, maintenance, and office positions across the country. They are currently hosting in-person open interviews twice a month in an attempt to fill the available positions.

United Helpers Vice President of Human Resources Michelle Matthews stressed the importance of providing residents with multiple ways to interview for the positions.

“Open interviews are an important part of our recruiting process, but we recognize that not everyone can attend an interview during these times,” Matthews said. “Zoom meetings are something that many of us have become familiar with over the past couple of years, and the best part about conducting a job interview over Zoom, is we can schedule it at your convenience.”

Those interested in interviewing for any of the available positions within the United Helpers over zoom should call or text 315-276-6413 to schedule a time and date. The organization will continue to hold in-person interviews on the first and last Wednesday of each month at 100 Ford Street in Ogdensburg. A full list of the available positions can be found on the United Helpers website.