United Helpers Nursing Home in Ogdensburg to permanently close its doors

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local rehabilitation and senior care living facility will close its doors this fall.

On June 15, the United Helpers Board of Directors announced that it will close the United Helpers Nursing Home, Inc., d/b/a United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Ogdensburg, New York.

In a press release published on the facilities Facebook page, the Board stated that the decision to close the facility is following months of deliberation. Driving factors included “significantly inadequate reimbursement,” a change in community needs and a growth in in-home care options.

Additionally, an announcement of the closure has been made to the residents and resident representatives. This closure will be effective “upon completion of the safe and orderly transfer of all residents.” The Board anticipates this to be completed by September 1, 2021.

United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care is a New York State certified, licensed skilled nursing facility. The facility currently provides short-term rehabilitation and long-term nursing home care to 106 residents.

The decision to close was reviewed and approved by the New York State Department of Health.

Inquiries have been directed to Vice President of Clinical and Quality Services and Complicate Officer Stacey Cannizzo at slcannizzo@unitedhelpers.org, 315-393-0730 or 315-393-3072, ext.. 313.