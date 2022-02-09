CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New incentives are being offered to employees at United Helpers facilities.

United Helpers, a health care system in St. Lawrence County, announced new employee incentives on February 9. This includes incentives for new hires and current employees across its facilities in the county.

According to United Helpers President of Human Resources Michelle Matthews, this decision was made to help combat staffing issues.

“Like many organizations across the country, United Helpers is experiencing staffing issues,” Matthews said in a press release. “We are hopeful that these incentives for new hires, and our current employees will help to remediate those issues and encourage people who already know how great United Helpers is to invite others to join the UH family.”

UH confirmed that new hires all now qualify for a sign-on bonus. This includes those newly hired as Direct Support Professionals, Certified Nursing Aides, Home Health Aides, Licensed Practical Nurses and Food Service Attendants and Housekeepers at Rehabilitations and Senior Care in Canton.

Current employees with United Helpers are also eligible for new incentives. UH Administration stated that employees who refer friends, family members or former co-workers for employment can receive an employee referral bonus.

These bonuses are paid out for Direct Support Professionals, Certified Nursing Aides, Home Health Aides. Food Service Attendants, Laundry Aides, and Housekeepers at Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton.

United Helpers is also offering a shift differential for Behavioral Health and Life Skills employees who work evening and midnight shifts.

The health system stated that specifics and incentives may vary. Employees or prospective hires are asked to reach out to a direct supervisor or human resources for more information.