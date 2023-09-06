OGDESNBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – United Helpers is putting their management company building at 732 Ford Street in Ogdensburg up for sale.

The building once served as the Order of the Grey Nuns Sacred Heart Convent, houses payroll services, accounts payable, billing, accounting and the Ogdensburg Behavioral Health Clinic. United Helpers will relocate the majority of its administrative operations back to all being under one roof at the former Rehabilitation and Senior Care building just outside of the city.

Other administrative services, such as her office, the office of Chief Executive Officer Todd Amo, the development office, and the Behavioral Health and Life Skills leadership are located at the former nursing home building. Marketing, human resources, and affordable community housing

While the closure of United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Ogdensburg was certainly unfortunate, the space that property affords the organization to once again have the majority of its leadership and management services all under one roof are all based out of the company’s 100 Ford Street property.

While the closure of United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Ogdensburg was certainly unfortunate, the space that property affords to us is allowing us to once again have the majority of our leadership and management services all under one roof United Helpers COO Stacey Cannizzo

The property located at 732 Ford Street is listed for sale with America One Realty. To schedule a showing, please contact Andrea Piercey at (315) 394-1116. To learn more about this unique, historical property, please visit, https://www.america1realty.com/idx/listing/featured/302803509/723-221-Ford-Street-Hamilton-Ogdensburg-NY-13669.

The winner of the Savannah Bananas drawing was Marsha Hollinger of Potsdam. The raffle was held in celebration of the United Helpers 125th anniversary. United Helpers will be hosting the gala on Saturday, November 4 at the Stables at Windy Point in Potsdam. To purchase tickets and RSVP for this special event, please visit www.unitedhelpers.org/125gala.