OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – United Helpers are hosting a raffle for four tickets to see Savannah Bananas in Syracuse, according to a press release.

The Savannah Bananas is a traveling baseball team that plays by their own unique set of rules making their games a mix of a circus and baseball, their version of the sport called “Bananaball.”

Their game on Thursday, September 14 in Syracuse sold out in less than half an hour. However, thanks to a generous donor, as a part of their 125th Anniversary Celebration, United Helpers was gifted four tickets to watch the Bananas take on their arch-rival The Party Animals in Syracuse.

Tickets for the drawing are $10 each and may be purchased through email at marketing@unitedhelpers.org or through the United Helpers website.

In order to purchase tickets:

Click the “Give Online Now” option; Scroll to the bottom of the page to select “Other” as your gift option; Indicate that you are purchasing tickets for the raffle; and Be sure to include your telephone number, so you can be reached if you win.

There is no limit to how many tickets for the drawing you may purchase.

The drawing will be held on Thursday, August 31, and the winner will be notified that night.