United Helpers to host open interviews in Canton and Ogdensburg next month

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in St. Lawrence County is has announced dates for open interviews next month.

United Helpers is on lookout for licensed CNAs and other entry-level positions at care facilities in Canton and Ogdensburg.

Open interviews for interested candidates will be help on October 2 in Canton and October 6 in Ogdensburg.

Canton interviews will be held at the Eleanor Burke Memorial Pavilion. CNA and other nursing interviews will be held from 11 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Housekeeping and food service positions will be held from 1 to 2 p.m.

Ogdensburg interviews will be held at the care facility, outside the main entrance on 8101 State Route 68. Interviews for all positions will be held from Noon to 3 p.m.

