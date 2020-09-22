‘United More than Ever:’ United Way kicks off annual campaign

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The United Way of Northern New York launched their annual campaign. This year, uniting the community in a new way.

United Way of NNY held their annual kickoff event virtually on September 22, 2020. The annual campaign titled “United More than Ever” will focus on the many challenges faced in nearby communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event featured a discussion on socioeconomic difficulties throughout the North Country and a step-by-step process for campaign coordinators running workplace United Way campaigns.

“2020 has been a historic year for our nation and the world,” said Chief Executive Officer of United Way Jamie Cox. “Through the challenges of the pandemic, the economic aftermath, acknowledgement of systemic racism and inequality, and a divisive presidential election year, our theme of “United More Than Ever” is a tribute to our resilience and strength as Americans and as residents of the North Country.”

Additionally, the United Way of Northern New York awarded three companies for for community contributions throughout 2020.

Presentation of the 2020 Macsherry Award to Northern Credit Union, (L-R) Tobi Darrah (UWNNY), Alexa Bennett (NCU), Mike Woods (NCU) and Natasha Gamble (UWNNY)

Presentation of the 2020 Macsherry Award to Carthage Savings and Loan (Forefront) Tom Piché (CEO, Carthage Savings and Loan) and Tobi Darrah (UWNNY)

Presentation of the 2020 Macsherry Award to Mr. Alex Morgia of Monthly Boxer with Kaitlyn Giles (L) and Tobi Darrah (R) of UWNNY

“We are really excited to announce this year’s winners of the Macsherry Award,” said Cox. “Our honorees have put significant time, talent and funding into the community, stepping up when our community was paralyzed with fear of the pandemic.”

Recipients of the 2020 Macsherry awards included the Northern Credit Union, Carthage Savings ad Loan, and Owner of Monthly Boxer Alex Morgia.