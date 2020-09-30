‘United More than Ever:” United Way of NNY releases 2020 campaign video

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — “United More than Ever” is the title of the 2020 United Way of Northern New York campaign.
With messages including education, proper nutrition for children and healthcare, the almost four- minute video addressing many issues impacting North Country residents.
The video is narrated by a young boy, edited primarily in black and white when addressing issues, but set in color when solutions are described.
The campaign video encourages community members to donate or invest in the United Way to help support initiative that include healthcare for newborns, safe daycare and after school programs, food clothing and shelter for families and vital resources for older adults.
The full video can be watched below:
The United Way of Northern New York officially launched their annual campaign on September 21, 2020.
LATEST STORIES:
- $15K STEM grant awarded to Belleville Henderson Central School
- Rams motived by last-second loss heading into Week 4 matchup with NYG
- FBI asks for nationwide help in identifying male who may have information in child sexual exploitation case
- Titans vs. Steelers game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests
- Here’s the reality behind Trump’s claims about mail voting