WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – United Way of Northern New York is excited to announce an upcoming open house event at the Marcy Building, 167 Polk St. or 245 State St. in Watertown from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 7.

The Marcy Christmas Open House promises a festive atmosphere and enjoyable experience for attendees. In addition to holiday décor and music, the event will feature activities where attendees can participate in a drum circle, wellness stations, yoga, Narcan training, a selfie station, and more.

On the third floor of the building, various organizations and businesses will set up tables, providing information about their services and products, and refreshments will be available. Upon arrival, guests will receive a card listing the organizations and businesses in the building. As they visit each spot, they can have their cards checked off. Guests completing the entire card will be included in prize drawings.

Our office moved into this building earlier this year and have been honored to get to know the many non-profit organizations and businesses who call the Marcy Building home. We are excited to welcome community members to the space and showcase the collaborative efforts that impact on our region. Dawn Cole, CEO of United Way NNY

In the spirit of giving back, guests are encouraged to bring a donation of new hats, mittens, or socks to benefit the SoZo Teen Center and the Salvation Army’s Warming Center.

For more information, please contact Rachel Burt, Director of Marketing and Communications, at

(315) 788-5631 or rachel.burt@unitedway-nny.org.