United States Air Force celebrates its 74th birthday

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The United States Air Force is celebrated its 74th birthday on Saturday. The military branch was officially founded on September 18 in 1947 when President Harry S. Truman signed the National Security Act.

According to Military.com, the U.S. military purchased its first aircraft in 1909 and although the official branch did not exist yet it went under a series of designations including Aeronautical Section, Signal Corps, Aviation Section, Signal Corps. United States Army Air Service. United States Army Air Corps, and United States Army Air Forces.

After the value of airpower was showcased in World War II, the U.S. was inspired to change the basic organization of its military forces. As a result, a single Department of Defense was created with a strong Joint Chiefs of Staff with Army, Navy, and Air Force chiefs. The new defense organization was officially established when President Truman signed the National Security Act in 1947. This also made the U.S. Air Force an independent service, equal to the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy.