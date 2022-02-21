NEW YORK (WWTI) — The public is invited to attend a virtual forum that will feature a panel discussing how they have overcome obstacles and more.

The United University Professions will be hosting a virtual forum on February 22 titled “Health, Economic, and Environmental Justice for Healthy Communities.” The event is the last in a three-part series of Black History Month panel discussions sponsored by UUP.

The panelists are experts in urban and regional planning, environmental justice, and health equity. They will discuss how health, economic and environmental justice issues disproportionally affect communities of color.

Two of the panelists are UUP members and will talk about their efforts to achieve racial equity, their successes in overcoming obstacles to create that positive change, and how they are confronting new challenges. The panel will also share ways to become involved in efforts to help solve these problems and make a positive impact on communities of color.

Panelists will include Dr. Henry Louis Taylor, Jr., Rev. George Nicholas, and Dr. Lemir Teron. Those interested in attending the forum can register here to receive a zoom link for the event.