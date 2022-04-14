WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The United Way of Northern New York has received an additional donation to support families in the community.

The organization confirmed that in March 2022, Price Chopper/Market 32 donated $1,000 to the United Way of Northern New York for its Asset-Limited, Income, Constrained, Employed (ALICE) Program.

UWNNY’s ALICE Program helps assist struggling individuals in Northern New York schools, nonprofit organizations, BOCES programs and on college campuses. Individuals who benefit from the program are often employed, so they do not qualify for government assistance.

“There are record amounts of SNAP Benefits to provide for the hungry, and utility assistance for those

who are economically challenged to pay their bills,” UWNNY Director of Development Natasha Gamble said in a press release. “ALICE families do not qualify for any government assistance because they are employed and earn just above the qualified wages.”

Price Chopper/Market 32’s donation will directly benefit this program and individuals in need of support.

“United Way helps communities meet basic needs through programs and services that bolster everything from financial literacy and health care to education and job skill development, and by connecting volunteers with worthwhile causes,” Price Chopper Director of Community Relations Pam Cerrone added. “We are pleased to support the great work that United Way continues to do for our neighbors.”