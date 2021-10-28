United Way awards grants to 33 North Country organizations

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Many organizations have received grant funding for the upcoming year.

The United Way of Northern New York has named recipients of its 2022 grant funding following the completion of its application and review process. In total, 33 organizations will receive funding, which is spread across Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

According to the UWNNY Executive Director Jamie Cox, to name recipients, the organization convened four Community Review Panels, which consisted of a diverse group of volunteers for a panel for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, and for the first time, a Regional Review Panel.

“Our Community Review Panel volunteers had the most arduous of jobs: To decide which program and services provided the highest return on investment to each town and village and make a funding recommendation to the United Way of Northern New York’s Board of Directors,” Cox said in a press release. “There’s no question about the validity of any of the grants that we received; however, the Community Review Panels had to make very difficult decisions on where to invest our funds.”

Cox also highlighted that in a first for the United Way, one of the grant recipients was the Health Workforce Initiative, sponsored by Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization. Cox said that this was an effort to “invest in the quality and sustainability of [the] medical community].”

“As it stands, our medical community is challenged to find, recruit and retain high-quality medical professionals due to our unique geography,” Cox said. “We saw great value in investing in a system that will give our medical industry the ability to find medical students and medical professionals from around the United States who would thrive in our rural community.”

Along with the Health Workforce Initiative, 32 other programs were funding. In Jefferson County, eight programs received funding. This included the Cape Vincent Food Pantry, Family Counseling of Northern New York, Literacy of Northern New York, New Day Children’s Center, Resolution Center of Jefferson and Lewis Counties, the Salvation Army in Watertown, Watertown Urban Mission and Wilna-Champion Transportation Association.

St. Lawrence County also had eight programs receive funding. This included the Clifton-Fine Central School District, Garden Share, Holistic Light Foundation, Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club, Police Activities League in Massena, Renewal House for Victims of Family Violence, the Salvation Army in Massena and St. Lawrence County Community Development Program.

Two Lewis County programs were also awarded funding. This included the Hand-in-Hand Early Childhood Center and Lewis County Opportunities.

Following recommendations from the Regional Review Panel, the United Way awarded funding to programs that serve the entire region. Six programs received funding, including ACR Health, the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Ogdensburg, Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions, Inc., Health Workforce Initiative and Volunteer Transportation Center.

This funding was based on an annual program led by the United Way of Northern New York. Awards were based on total totals raised during the United Way campaign.