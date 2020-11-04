United Way funds North Country organizations to support community during COVID-19 struggles

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Organizations and programs have received grant funding from the United Way.
The United Way of Northern New York has announced that they have completed their annual grant application review process to fund North Country organizations. According to the United Way, this grant program will help to make “critical investments” in organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the United Way added their ALICE program which helps to assist individuals and families who live just above the poverty line, don’t qualify for government assistant and have no savings. The United Way partnered with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Ogdensburg, Lewis County Opportunities, St. Lawrence County Community Development Program and Watertown Urban Mission to provide funds.
According to United Way CEO Jamie Cox, the United Way contributed $100,000 to keep individuals out of poverty in the North Country.
“Over 45 percent of New York State residents are considered ALICE, and when we look at specific demographic groups, such as Black, Hispanic, young adults and single mothers, we know that ALICE families have the highest susceptibility of falling into poverty, which is exactly what we want to avoid,” stated Cox.
Additionally, the United Way also conducted a study of poverty in northern New York and determined the school districts with the highest poverty rates. Stemmig from this, the United Way awarded ie grants to school districts to provide children with winter clothing.
In total, the United Way of Northern New York funded 39 grant applications. Grant recipients include:
Jefferson County:
- ACR Health
- Alexandria Central School District
- ALICE Program
- American Red Cross
- Cape Vincent Food Pantry
- Resolution Center CASA Program
- Credo Community Center
- Family Counseling Services of Northern New York
- Literacy of NNY
- Lyme Central School District
- New Day Children’s Center
- North Country Library System
- Salvation Army Watertown
- Volunteer Transportation Center
- Watertown Urban Mission Meals on Wheels
- Watertown Family YMCA
- Wilna Champion Transportation
Lewis County
- ACR Health
- ALICE Program
- American Red Cross
- Croghan Food Pantry
- Hand-in-Hand Early Childhood Center
- Harrisville Central School District
- South Lewis Central School District
- Volunteer Transportation Center
St. Lawrence County
- ACR Health
- ALICE Program
- American Red Cross
- Belleville Henderson Central School
- Brasher Falls Central School District
- Clifton-Fine Central School District
- Edwards-Knox Central School District
- GardenShare
- Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club
- Police Activity League of Massena
- Potsdam Snack Pack Program
- Salvation Army Massena
- Salvation Army Ogdensburg
LATEST STORIES:
- Trump campaign files lawsuit to stop vote counting in Michigan
- Kinney Drugs to support veteran travels to memorial through upcoming promotion
- Thousands of Nevada ballots uncounted, awaiting vote signature curing
- Joe Biden to speak in Delaware
- Here is how Trump and Biden could still tie in the Electoral College
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.