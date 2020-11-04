United Way funds North Country organizations to support community during COVID-19 struggles

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Organizations and programs have received grant funding from the United Way.

The United Way of Northern New York has announced that they have completed their annual grant application review process to fund North Country organizations. According to the United Way, this grant program will help to make “critical investments” in organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the United Way added their ALICE program which helps to assist individuals and families who live just above the poverty line, don’t qualify for government assistant and have no savings. The United Way partnered with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Ogdensburg, Lewis County Opportunities, St. Lawrence County Community Development Program and Watertown Urban Mission to provide funds.

According to United Way CEO Jamie Cox, the United Way contributed $100,000 to keep individuals out of poverty in the North Country.

“Over 45 percent of New York State residents are considered ALICE, and when we look at specific demographic groups, such as Black, Hispanic, young adults and single mothers, we know that ALICE families have the highest susceptibility of falling into poverty, which is exactly what we want to avoid,” stated Cox.

Additionally, the United Way also conducted a study of poverty in northern New York and determined the school districts with the highest poverty rates. Stemmig from this, the United Way awarded ie grants to school districts to provide children with winter clothing.

In total, the United Way of Northern New York funded 39 grant applications. Grant recipients include:

Jefferson County:

ACR Health

Alexandria Central School District

ALICE Program

American Red Cross

Cape Vincent Food Pantry

Resolution Center CASA Program

Credo Community Center

Family Counseling Services of Northern New York

Literacy of NNY

Lyme Central School District

New Day Children’s Center

North Country Library System

Salvation Army Watertown

Volunteer Transportation Center

Watertown Urban Mission Meals on Wheels

Watertown Family YMCA

Wilna Champion Transportation

Lewis County

ACR Health

ALICE Program

American Red Cross

Croghan Food Pantry

Hand-in-Hand Early Childhood Center

Harrisville Central School District

South Lewis Central School District

Volunteer Transportation Center

St. Lawrence County

ACR Health

ALICE Program

American Red Cross

Belleville Henderson Central School

Brasher Falls Central School District

Clifton-Fine Central School District

Edwards-Knox Central School District

GardenShare

Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club

Police Activity League of Massena

Potsdam Snack Pack Program

Salvation Army Massena

Salvation Army Ogdensburg

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.