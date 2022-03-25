WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The United Way of Northern New York is kicking off their fundraising season by hosting a Kentucky Derby Social on May 7, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. at Garland City Beer Works in Watertown.

“We are excited for our Spring fundraiser,” said Natasha Gamble, Director of Development at the United Way of Northern New York. “This new event will be a great opportunity for people of all ages to come together and have fun, all in the name of raising money to support our North Country communities.”

The evening will be filled with food, drinks, 50/50 raffle, silent auction, wine pulls, live music and watching the horse races. Tickets for the event are $50 per person and include food, two drink tickets and one raffle ticket. The suggested dress code is Kentucky Derby attire, which includes dresses and big hats for women and dress pants and jackets for men. A Kate Spade purse will be given to the person wearing the best hat.

“We are looking forward to having this fundraiser at our venue,” said Nancy Henry, Owner of Garland City Beer Works. “We love helping local organizations and hope this is a huge success for the United Way!”

All proceeds benefit the United Way of Northern New York’s Community Impact programs, which include assisting community members through the Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) Program, providing professional development through the North STAR Center and assisting local nonprofit organizations through community impact grants.

“Grab your friends, family, and co-workers for an evening of fun and to help raise funds that have a significant impact for our North Country families,” Gamble said. “This is going to be an event you won’t want to miss!”

Anyone interested in finding additional information or buying tickets can do so online.