United Way of NNY addresses systematic racism

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The United Way of Northern New York addressed systemic racism and discrimination following local incidents.

The United Way CEO Jamie Cox emphasized the mission of the organization to “improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities around the world to advance the common good.”

Mr. Cox released the following statement:

“During this time when the national conversation is rich with dialogue about how to combat

discrimination and racism at the local level, there has been a lack of discourse in our

communities. We owe it to ourselves and our neighbors to engage in the difficult conversations

to advance this work. The United Way of Northern New York commits to lead and foster dialogue

through many initiatives, including:

The North Country Center of Nonprofit Excellence will host multiple forums to discuss

racism, biases, and diversity, with the goal of achieving a community educated on creating

equal access for every resident to nutritious food, a strong education, quality physical and

mental healthcare, justice and the opportunity to succeed. We are going to commit resources to endeavor to create a higher quality of life for each

resident, with a focus on lifting the vulnerable and disenfranchised of our region by

supporting programs and services that provide equal access. We are going to set the example through our words and actions – fighting for the

voiceless; demanding justice where justice is due; and tirelessly advocating for each

person to have the opportunity to thrive.”

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.