United Way of NNY addresses systematic racism

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The United Way of Northern New York addressed systemic racism and discrimination following local incidents.
The United Way CEO Jamie Cox emphasized the mission of the organization to “improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities around the world to advance the common good.”
Mr. Cox released the following statement:
“During this time when the national conversation is rich with dialogue about how to combat
discrimination and racism at the local level, there has been a lack of discourse in our
communities. We owe it to ourselves and our neighbors to engage in the difficult conversations
to advance this work. The United Way of Northern New York commits to lead and foster dialogue
through many initiatives, including:
- The North Country Center of Nonprofit Excellence will host multiple forums to discuss
racism, biases, and diversity, with the goal of achieving a community educated on creating
equal access for every resident to nutritious food, a strong education, quality physical and
mental healthcare, justice and the opportunity to succeed.
- We are going to commit resources to endeavor to create a higher quality of life for each
resident, with a focus on lifting the vulnerable and disenfranchised of our region by
supporting programs and services that provide equal access.
- We are going to set the example through our words and actions – fighting for the
voiceless; demanding justice where justice is due; and tirelessly advocating for each
person to have the opportunity to thrive.”
