United Way of NNY, local experts to host ‘Art of Hiring’ virtual workshop

WTAERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An upcoming virtual workshop will detail “The Art of Hiring.”

The United Way of Northern New York announced that they are scheduled to host a workshop titled “The Art of Hiring: Alignment to Culture” later this week.

According to the United Way, the virtual workshop will dive into the process of finding and hiring the best-qualified candidate for a job opening. Topics will include analyzing the requirements of a job, attracting qualified candidates, screening and selecting the best possible applicants, hiring and integrating the new employee into the orgaization.

However, the main question to be answered in the workshop is: how to measure a candidates ability to fit into an organization’s culture.

The United Way will be joined by the North Country Center of Nonprofit Excellence and Northern Credit Union Senior Vice President of Human Resources Jessica Ridsdale.

The Art of Hiring: Alignment to Culture” will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m via Zoom.

Visit the United Way of Northern New York‘s website to register.