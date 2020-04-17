United Way of NNY purchases 55,000 masks for donation to local organizations and businesses

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – United Way of Northern New York purchased 55,000 masks this week and prioritized their distribution to nonprofit organizations, first responders, hospice workers, school districts and commercial and small businesses with essential workers.

“Early Wednesday morning, we were presented with the prospect of getting part of a shipment of half a million masks that had been made available in the United States,” said Jamie Cox, CEO of United Way. “Due to the high demand of this item, our vendor required cash up front, which ended up being over $80,000 for us.” With the masks being purchased at lightning speed, the United Way of Northern New York staff acted based on gut instinct. “At this point in the morning, we had no idea that Governor Cuomo was going to issue an order later in the day for all essential employers to provide employees with protective masks.”

Immediately after placing the order, the UWNNY staff went to work. “Our team hit the digital road,” smiled the CEO. “Emails and phone calls, and outreach to the three counties’ chambers of commerce. We wanted to reach as many people as possible to get the masks into the hands of the workers who are still driving our economy. In a 24-hour period, our staff received over 10,000 emails and 800 phone calls. I’m surprised our phones haven’t melted!”

The masks reached United Way’s loading dock at 2pm on Thursday and by 6pm over half had been picked up by local businesses. “For many of our friends in St. Lawrence and Lewis Counties, they’re coming on Friday to get their masks,” added Cox. “The rest will go out our door on Monday.”

Anyone interested in supporting UWNNY’s Crisis Fund, which is used to purchase and distribute critical goods, can do so by going to www.unitedway-nny.org/crisisfund.

