WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) – The United Way of Northern New York has opened the portal for agencies in the tri-county region to apply for grants.

The portal opened at the beginning of the month and closes on Thursday, August 31. Grant applications are open to 501(c)3 non-profit organizations providing human service programming to residents of Jefferson, Lewis, and/or St. Lawrence Counties. Applications must be submitted online at: https://unitedwaynnycommunityreview.communityforce.com//Login.aspx

The maximum amount of funding that can be requested from the Community Impact fund is $25,000. Submitted proposals must align with at least one of the primary areas of focus:

Social determinants of health (SDoH) – interventions / strategies addressing SDoH, including but not limited to access to nutrition, housing, healthcare, literacy / language, education, and transportation.

Supporting children – programming that provides vital supplies and support necessary to academic success, growth and development, and a healthy successful transition into adulthood.

Employment supports – job skills training, soft skills development, support to those at risk of falling into situational poverty, and long-term strategies and tools for those who are living in generational poverty.

Volunteers will be assembled to review the applications and make recommendations to the UWNNY’s Board of Directors. The funding period for selected programs is Monday, January 1, 2-24 through Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

For more information about the Community Impact application process, visit www.unitedway-nny.org/grants or contact Dawn Cole at dawn.cole@unitedway-nny.org or (315)