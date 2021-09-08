United Way of NNY truck pull fundraisers to support local communities

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — This fall, two truck pull fundraisers will help support North country communities.

To celebrate its 100th anniversary, the United Way of Northern New York is hosting two fundraising events, one at SUNY Canton on September 18, and one at the Watertown Fairgrounds on October 2. At both, teams of ten individuals will gather to pull a 55,000 pound, Renzi Foodservice semi-truck for the fastest time.

All funds raises from the event will go towards the United Wat’s ALICE program, which focuses on helping local families. According to United Way of Northern New York Chief Executive Officer Jamie Cox, teams are registering from all across the North Country.

“It’s really exciting that we’re going to have high school teams, college teams, businesses, first responders and county government employees competing to pull this giant semi,” Cox said in a press release. “We’re handicapping the event by getting the bulk weight of each team and multiplying it by the pull time. That will make every team competitive to win.”

Teams that place in the top three will win prizes. Other attractions at the two events include live music, food trucks, a 50/50 raffle and a static display area hosting large military, farm, aircraft and first responder equipment.

Admission to the event is free. Team registration is $50 per person, or $30 per student.