WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The United Way of Northern New York has confirmed the departure of its President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Cox.

This was first announced by the UWNNY Board of Directors in mid-February as he is set to leave his role in March 2022.

Cox first took on the role of President and CEO in June 2019 and was claimed to have “transformed the organization.”

The United Way highlighted some of Cox’s efforts during this time which included establishing the North Country Center of Nonprofit Excellence and its evolution into the North STAR Center for Professional Development, the stand-up and operation of a COVID-19 Critical Item Distribution Center and the formation of the Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed Program.

“We cannot thank Jamie enough for the dedication, passion, enthusiasm, and motivation he has given the North Country over the past three years,” the Board of Directors said in a press release. “He will be greatly missed by the staff, Board, supporters, and partners alike.”

Cox’s departure will be effective on March 18, 2022. He will then serve as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercy Flight Central.

The United Way of Northern New York’s Board of Directors has begun to process for identifying the next permanent President and CEO. Updates will be shared as they are made available.