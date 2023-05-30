WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The United Way of Northern New York will soon be in a new location.

The United Way is set to move from its current office space located at 120 Washington Street, Suite 201, to the Marcy Building at 167 Polk Street, Suite 300, according to a press release from the organization.

The United Way said that relocating to the Marcy Building will place the organization closer to numerous local nonprofits, allowing it to “better align with its mission to ‘Live United.'”

Dawn Cole, CEO of the United Way of Northern New York shared her excitement regarding the move.

“We are delighted to embrace this new chapter in our journey. The relocation allows us to contribute to the advancement of local businesses while bringing our base of operations closer to a vibrant network of nonprofit organizations,” Cole said. “We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to deepen our connections and collaborate more closely with mission-focused agencies.”

The United Way confirmed that it will commence operations at its new location in the Marcy Building on Thursday, June 1, 2023.