United Way of Northern New York receives $10,000 donation from Arconic Foundation

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Arconic Foundation granted $10,000 to the United Way of Northern New York. The donation was made to facilitate the success of UWNNY’s Crisis Fund, which is providing material and financial support to 30 different nonprofits in 25 different municipalities in Northern New York.

“Northern New York is a very special place,” said Natasha Gamble, Spokesperson and Program Director at UWNNY. “Arconic’s support of the residents in the Massena region demonstrates the true meaning of ‘Corporate Responsibility.’ Because of Arconic Foundation’s generosity, we can continue to purchase life-essential items, such as baby diapers and wipes, baby food and formula, household cleaners and personal protective equipment for North Country’s families who are facing additional challenges during this national crisis.”

Since March 23, UWNNY has been operating a distribution center to support nonprofit organizations throughout Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties. To date, over 150,000 items have been issued to nonprofit organizations, nursing facilities and school districts.

Steve Rombough, Plant Manager of Arconic Massena Operations, shared the organization’s pride in supporting the communities surrounding its facilities, “Massena and Northern New York have long been a home to us. By providing this grant to United Way of Northern New York through Arconic Foundation, we are proudly doing our part to help the community to which we belong and the families who live here.”

To support UWNNY’s Crisis Fund, which is used to purchase and distribute critical goods and to provide additional funding to life-essential nonprofit partners, visit their website.

