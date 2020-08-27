United Way to hold virtual town hall meeting on justice, equity, diversity and inclusion

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The United Way of Northern New York has announced their first community-wide virtual town hall meeting.

The September 24 meeting will focus on justice, equity, diversity and inclusion and feature news personality and journalist Juan Williams. Williams is set to share his perspective of race relations in the United States.

Williams’ has led a noteworthy career and is regarded as “one of America’s top speakers.” He has written seven books, interviewing every president since the Reagan administration.

“The United Way has long been a voice for the disenfranchised and vulnerable in our community.,” state Program Director of United Way’s North Country Center of Nonprofit Excellence Natasha Gamble. “Following the tragic deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, it is more important than ever for us to have an honest and constructive discussion about the systemic biases and discrimination that has created barriers to success for many children and families in our area.”

The United Way committed to host forums and discussions on racism, biases and diversity in a statement released on July 31, 2020.

The September 24 event is open to all North Country residents and begins at 11:30 a.m.

