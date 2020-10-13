United Way virtual ‘board member bootcamp’ to assist North Country nonprofits impacted by COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An upcoming “bootcamp” is set to help local organizations impacted by the coronavirus.

The United Way of Northern New York has officially announced it “Nonprofit Board Member Bootcamp,” and is being noted at the “most important workshop” of the year.

According to the United Way, during COVID-19, many nonprofits were overwhelmed by a surge of clients, found themselves unable to complete their missions or are now facing repercussions due to a lack of funding.

The five-day event will be held virtually over Zoom, and will cover board roles, responsibilities, recruiting and development, evaluation senior management and governance and legal compliance.

“Boards of directors have always played a critical role in the success of a nonprofit agency. With the challenges faced by our organizations and communities in 2020, an active and effective board is more important than it’s ever been,” stated United Way CEO Jamie Cox. “The course is designed for veteran board members, new board members, board officers and executive directors. This is easily the most important workshop that we’ve held all year.”

The “Nonprofit Board Member Bootcamp will be held from November 16 to November 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily. The bootcamp will be led by Burlington-based consulting group “SEEDS of Hope.”

Those interested in participating can register on the United Way of Northern New York’s website.

