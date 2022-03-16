NEW YORK (WWTI) — Hikers in New York found an unmarked burial urn on a trail in a State Park and have turned it over to police.

According to New York State Police, the urn was found on the Stone Bridge Trail in Rockefeller State Park. They also confirmed that all normal identifying information had been removed from the urn.

NYSP is asking for the public’s assistance locating the friends and family that the burial urn belongs to. Those with any information are being asked to call the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300. Individuals who call are asked to refer to case number 10570961.