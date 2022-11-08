WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The race has been called for the 49th State Senate seat.

Republican Mark Walczyk has won the race for the New York State Senate seat which represents the North Country, according to unofficial results from the Associated Press.

The race for the 49th District was called shortly after polls closed on election night as Walczyk was running uncontested.

Walczyk previously served as the 116th District Assemblyman for two terms. He announced his campaign for State Senate in mid-February 2022, one day after former Senator Patty Ritchie confirmed she would not seek reelection in the 2022 cycle.

The 49th State Senate District includes parts of St. Lawrence and Oswego counties, as well as all of Jefferson, Lewis, Herkimer, Hamilton and Fulton counties.