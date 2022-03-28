LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The United Prevention Coalition of Lewis County is continuing to promote healthy lifestyle choices for local youth, and is inspiring teenagers and helping those in recovery along the way.

The organization’s coordinator, Cassie Forbus says members are able to accomplish their goals by raising awareness and studying data to determine where their focus should be. She said the organization monitors prescription drug use, marijuana, tobacco, and alcohol both locally and nationally. According to Forbus, the data has shown an uptick in alcohol use in local youth.

“While there have been some decreases grade to grade, overall we’ve had a slight increase in the alcohol use,” Forbus said. “It’s then taking that data and surrounding ourselves with it, and making sure we’re using it to guide what we do.”

Forbus went on to explain how the results specifically impact the choices the organization makes when sharing information or hosting events.

“If we notice that maybe there’s a misconception about marijuana or alcohol, then we do our trainings about that or reach out to our youth about that,” Forbus said. “If they’re saying they’re feeling isolated then we try and have an activity to try and bring people in.”

Forbus said the organization not only looks at data and studies but also listens to the opinions of local youth before making decisions. One of the youth Forbus referred to is Hailey Drelick who is a youth coalition member. Drelick said the organization has allowed her to pay more attention to alcohol and drug use around her.

“Since joining I’ve realized that it is more prevalent in schools and more prevalent in society with teenagers even some pre-teens, that drinking, smoking is more prevalent in them, then you are able to realize if you weren’t part of the UP! Coalition or something to do with prevention,” Drelick said.

Drelick also said that the knowledge she’s been able to gain through her involvement has helped her navigate conversations with those around her who may be abusing substances.

“I do have both friends and family that I know that do it. More in my friends I am able to sit down, talk to them and try to help them,” Drelick said. “Generally they don’t want help, but if they do I am able to sit there and talk to them about it.”

She also said what she’s learned and noticed in her community has inspired her to continue into a career focused on helping those who have gotten involved with excessive alcohol or drug use, especially those at a young age. Although Drelick always wanted to go into law enforcement, she realized she wants to become a part of a Drug Task Force to make drugs less available to teens through her participation in the organization.

Forbus said that she values Drelick’s and other youth’s opinions so they can tailor their message to be as effective as possible.

“The youth aren’t afraid to tell us what they think is good for them,” Forbus said. “They are a huge part of that whole process, it’s something we live by, ‘it’s nothing about us without us’ and they have a say. I think that’s what makes us unique.”

Forbus went on to explain what the organization offers to its members which have varying perspectives and experiences.

“These are people I know I can call at any time and they’ve got my back and that’s amazing to be a part of that. That’s what I think is so essential to people in recovery, to youth, is that you feel connection. That’s what we’re about, making connections,” Forbus added.

One of those voices who is able to offer a different perspective on drug and alcohol use is UP! Coalition member Donna Flanagan. She is a person in recovery and is also a recovery peer advocate and shares her experiences with others to help raise awareness and guide them through their own struggles.

“A lot more people are more open to talking about their experiences with me, able to come to me for guidance,” Flanagan said. “I’ve noticed it with my nieces and nephews, they’ll ask questions. I think them knowing I’m in recovery helps them stay on the right path.”

She said she’s thankful she’s able to teach others what she wishes she would’ve known while growing up.

“When I was younger they didn’t really cover drugs too much, they told you what they were but they didn’t tell you how it impacted your life,” Flanagan said. “I wish that would’ve been told to me back then, so if I can help tell people now the impact it can have on your life, and your future and everything, that’s extremely helpful and that’s what youth prevention does.”

Flanagan said she is not only grateful that she has the opportunity to help others, but is also thankful for the effect their stories have on her.

“It’s really empowering to know I can help people in the community, and it helps me along my recovery too just to keep that in the back of my mind and remember what it was like when I was using,” Flanagan said.

Forbus said it’s amazing to watch the organization grow as they continue to welcome members with various perspectives as they work toward a common goal.

“It’s rewarding I think for all groups and members. I feel like every meeting, isn’t just a meeting, it’s also a group of people who get together who really enjoy being around each other and sharing information and getting excited about something together,” Forbus said.

The organization will also be taking part in several upcoming events including Take Back Drug Day on April 30, the Lewis County Fair this summer, Zombie Run in the fall, and other events. More information about the events and UP! Coalition of Lewis County can be found on their website or Facebook page.