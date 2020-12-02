UP Coalition of Lewis County working with local youth to prevent drug, alcohol use

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Cassie Forbus and Travis Widrick of United Prevention Coalition of Lewis County joined ABC50’s Alex Hazard for a Living Local Business Spotlight.

UP Coalition is a grant funded rural grassroot community program. The coalition works with children from ages 12 to 17, along with their parents and community members to keep kids informed about making decisions for alcohol and drug free youth and living.

Widrick said they are seeking out youth in Lewis County to be a part of the youth coalition to have a voice and take charge in building their own coalition where they can outreach to the community and help in the prevention of drugs and alcohol on in Lewis County.

“The UP coalition couldn’t get any more local. The whole point of a local coalition is to build those relationships, actively engaging our youth, our parents and our community members to be drug and alcohol free and make for a healthier, happier Lewis County,” Forbus said.

Learn more about UP Coalition Lewis County on their Living Local feature.

LATEST STORIES: