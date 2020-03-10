Up to $10,000 available for nonprofits in Village, Town of Lowville

(WWTI) – Nonprofit organizations that serve residents in the Village and Town of Lowville are encouraged to apply for 2020 grant funding through the George R. Davis Fund for Lowville of the Northern New York Community Foundation.

Mr. Davis was a longtime Lowville resident and served as a Lewis County judge for more than 20 years. The permanent charitable fund for the community became active following his death in 2010.

This year, up to $10,000 is available in grant funding through this community fund to support programs, projects and initiatives that seek to improve the quality of life in Lowville.

A three-person committee reviews grant applications for the George R. Davis Fund each year. The committee evaluates each proposal on its merits using the “greatest positive impact on the community” as guiding criteria in making an award. Projects may be large or small.

In 2019, four projects were awarded grant funding totaling $10,000. They were:

Double Play Community Sports Center — $4,250 to assist with start-up programming at a new “Teen and Senior Activity Center.”

Lewis County Amateur Hockey Association — $3,500 to help the organization meet its fundraising goal to install new chiller lines at the Lewis County Skating Rink / Lowville Forest Park Pavilion.

Lewis County Historical Society — $1,500 to support publication costs associated with a book it plans to publish in collaboration with the New York State Bar Association about the legal history of Lewis County.

Lowville Free Library — $750 to support an educational lab for children ages 3 to 12 to introduce coding and teach students broader problem-solving skills, logic, sequencing, creativity, teamwork, and more.

The deadline to submit a proposal for consideration is Friday, April 24, 2020. Awards will be announced following the Community Foundation’s quarterly board meeting in June.

Contact Max DelSignore, Community Foundation assistant director, 315-782-7110, or max@nnycf.org for grant guidelines or to learn more about the George R. Davis Fund.

