LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A winter storm warning is in effect for Lewis County from 5 p.m. on Monday to 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of up to 14 inches in some areas. The greatest accumulations will be across the Tug Hill Plateau.

Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Travel will be very difficult with snow covered roads and poor visibility. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution.