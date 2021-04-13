Up to $15K in grants available for Lowville organizations

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Nonprofit organizations serving the town and village of Lowville are being urged to apply for an ongoing grant opportunity.

Grant support through the George R. Davis Fund for Lowville of the Northern New York Community Foundation is accepting grants from local organizations through April 23, 2021. This year, $15,000 has been made available through this geographic-specific fund to support programs, projects and initiatives in Lowville.

This funding opportunity was first established by following the death of George R. Davis in 2010. Davis was a longtime resident and served as a Lewis County judge for over two decades. The permanent charitable fund seeks to help “improve the quality of life in Lowville.”

George R. Davis.

(photo: Northern New York Community Foundation

According to the Northern New York Community Foundation, following submissions at the end of the month, a three-person committee will review applications. Each proposal is evaluated o its merits using the “greatest positivity impact on the community” as a criteria.

“Judge Davis devoted his life to the Lowville area, working in the legal field as an advocate for people in the community he genuinely loved. We are honored to steward his legacy,” said NNYCF Assistant Director Max DelSignore. “Programs that strengthen quality of life for Lowville residents will feel his enduring impact.”

Previously in 2020, five projects were awarded funding through the George R. Davis Fund.

This included the Double Play Community Sports Center, Town of Lowville, Volunteer Transportation Center, Longhouse Council and the Adirondack Mennonite Camping Association.

In 2021 organizations can now apply for funding through the Community Foundation’s new online Grant Lifecycle Manager. The portal features a basic interface that provides step-by-step instructions.

All organizations are required to submit proposals for consideration through the George R. Davis fund by Friday, April 23, 2021 at 5 p.m. All awards ill b announced in June 2021.