Up to $30,000 in funding available for nonprofits in Lewis, Oneida Counties

(WWTI) – Nonprofit organizations that serve residents of Boonville, Constableville and Westernville are able to apply for 2020 grant funding through the Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund at the Northern New York Community Foundation.

The fund was established in 2018 to support programs, projects and initiatives that impact the quality of life in Boonville, Constableville and Westernville.

The Northern New York Community Foundation administers this permanent, charitable legacy fund that makes grant awards annually. This year, up to $30,000 in funding is available.

In 2019, 11 projects were awarded grant funding totaling $32,500.

The 2019 recipients were:

Erwin Library and Institute — $5,400 to help complete building repairs and launch new multigenerational programs for residents.

Boonville Cemetery Association — $5,000 to help expand the cemetery and identify additional sources of funding for the expansion.

Dodge Pratt Northam Art and Community Center — $4,150 to help improve equipment for music and theater programs.

Constable Hall Association — $4,000 matching grant to help complete major repairs to the hall and protect the association’s assets and artifacts.

Village of Boonville — $4,000 to help the village purchase playground equipment at Erwin Park and install a wheelchair swing and interactive play station for all residents.

Boonville Black River Canal Museum — $2,750 to help purchase equipment and materials to preserve artifacts and displays in future years.

Friends of Erwin Park — $2,000 to aid in support for the first phase of a “master renewal project” at the park, which includes installation of a splash pad.

Constableville Fire Company Inc. — $1,500 to acquire an industrial washing machine for turnout gear.

Village of Constableville — $1,500 to help landscape a playground.

Adirondack Community Chorus — $1,200 to purchase music for performances in the 2019-2020 season.

North Country Proudly Honors Inc. — $1,000 to fund the placement of flag banners along community streets to honor local military veterans and service members.

The deadline to submit a proposal for consideration is Friday. April 24, 2020.

Contact Max DelSignore, Community Foundation assistant director, 315-782-7110, or max@nnycf.org.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.