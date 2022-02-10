WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — More winter weather is on its way to the North Country.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo has issued a winter weather advisory for both Jefferson and Lewis counties.

This weather advisory was issued as snow is expected to begin in the afternoon hours on Thursday, February 10 and continue through early Friday morning.

According to the NWS, total snow accumulations could reach three to six inches in the eastern Lake Ontario region, primarily for the higher terrain of the tug hill area. Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities.

The NWS warned that this could impact the evening commute on February 10. Travelers and residents in the region are urged to slow down and use caution whilte driving.

This winter weather advisory will take effect at 1 p.m. on February 10 and is set to expire at 4 a.m. on Friday, February 11.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the day for updated weather forecasts, active weather alerts and any local closings and delays.