Up to $6,000 available to non-profit organizations in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Clifton-Fine Community Fund is welcoming applications for grant support until August 27.

The Community Fund is associated with the Northern New York Community Foundation and will be accepting applications to receive a portion of $6,000 available for community funding. The funding will be available for nonprofit organizations that serve residents of the Clifton-Fine region.

The fund was created in order to support projects, activities, and initiatives that enhance the quality of life of residents in Cranberry Lake, Fine, Oswegatchie, Star Lake, Newton Falls and Wanakena. The projects and program’s goal should be to improve communities with initiatives that will have yearlong, meaningful impact across the region.

Those who receive the grant will have up to one year from the date they are awarded the amount to complete their specific project. Requests that involve a project that will be finished by September 28 will not be considered.

Last year there were five projects awarded grants totaling to $6,000 dollars. The recipients of last years support were the following:

Clifton-Fine Central School Backpack Program — $1,972 to support an angel tree to build school spirit.

Cranberry Lake North Shore Hub — $1,700 to fund services to help rebuild a shoreline break wall.

Cranberry Lake Fire & Rescue Department — $1,400 to purchase two automated CPR devices.

Clifton-Fine Lions Club — $828 to acquire two adult and two bariatric wheelchairs for patient transport.

Clifton-Fine Economic Development Corp. — $100 for stewardship and increased awareness of the Clifton-Fine Community Fund.

Prior to submitting an application, organizations should contact Max DelSignore, to discuss amounts being requested to learn more about this funding opportunity.

The nonprofit organizations eligible can apply online for the 2021 grant funding through the Community Foundation’s online Grant Lifecycle Manager system.