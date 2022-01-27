JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lake effect snow is on its way to the North Country.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Jefferson County due to forecasted lake effect snow and wintry conditions on Thursday night.

According to the National Weather Service, lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. Total snow accumulations of four to seven inches are expected in the most persistent lake snows.

Areas expected to receive the highest amounts of snow includes communities directly off of Lake Ontario. This will also impact Oswego County.

This could create slippery road conditions that may impact the evening commute on January 27 and the morning commute on January 28. The NWS warned that if traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

This winter weather advisory will remain in effect in Jefferson County through 10 a.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022. A wind chill advisory also remained active until 10 a.m. on January 27.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the day for all updates weather forecasts, active weather alerts and local closings and delays.