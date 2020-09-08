Upcoming CitiBus meetings to discuss goals through 2023, seeking input from community

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — City of Watertown CitiBus is set to hold a series of public meetings to discuss goals through 2023.

CitiBus will present their three-year Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Goals for 2020, 2021 and 2022, recommending a goal of 0% through 2023. The meetings will encourage community members to ask questions and present statements limited to three minutes.

Stated on the CitiBus DBE goals, the city is anticipating over $400,000 in FTA and Department of Transportation assisted contracts through 2020. Projects include bus sign installation, mobility management services, complementary paratransit services, drug testing, fuel for vehicle and facility maintenance.

According to the City of Watertown, CitiBus will seek information regarding difficulties experienced by contractors, consultants or vendors, how business owners have been treated in regards to race, ethnicity and gender, whether prime contractors solicit, or fail to solicit bids or price quotes from DBEs on non-goal projects.

Additionally, CitiBus will seek to gain input to see if there is a “level playing field” for firms to access capital, bonds and insurance.

The public meetings are scheduled for September 9 at 1 p.m. and September 10 at 7 p.m. at the Watertown CitiBus facility on Newell Street.

CitiBus will accept written comments through September 14, 2020.

