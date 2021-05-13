Upcoming Civil War Roundtable to preview 2021 Reenactment Weekend

Near the fort’s main entrance is a memorial to the Medal of Honor recipients of St. Lawrence County (photo: St. Lawrence County Historical Association)

MADRID, N.Y. (WWTI) — An upcoming Civil War Roundtable will features tours and previews of this year’s Reenactment Weekend in the North Country.

Co-hosted by the St. Lawrence County Historical Association and the St. Lawrence Power Equipment Museum, this roundtable is scheduled to be held on May 22, and will include and in-person tour of Civil War Fort Tribute.

According to the SLCHA, Fort Tribute is a historical stockade fort built as a living tribute to nearly 6,000 St. Lawrence County residents who fought in the American Civil War between 1861 and 1865.

Located on the grounds of the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum, the Fort includes barracks, officer’s headquarters, sulter store and a parade ground with a flag pole at its center piece.

Additionally at the Roundtable, attendees will get to preview the 2021 Reenactment Weekend which is scheduled for July 24- 25. The 2020 Civil War Reenactment Weekend was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.

The upcoming Civil War Roundtable will be begin at 1 p.m. on May 22. Interested attendees are asked to RSVO by Friday, May 21 at 4 p.m.