Upcoming conference to discuss legal marijuana industry in New Yorkers

NEW YORK (WWTI) — An upcoming conference will introduce medical marijuana, hemp and legal weed industries to prospective New York business owners.

Advance Media New York will host a virtual half day conference to assist industry leaders and prospective business owners in the cannabis industry. The NY Cannabis Insider virtual conference will “serve as a point of entry to understanding the billion-dollar industries.”

According to Advance Media, its hosted a similar event last year and drew over 400 online attendees from across New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Vermont, California, Texas and Illinois. Advance Media Senior Director of Marketing Lindsay Marlenga reflected on last year’s conference.

“There was so much excitement around the passing of the legislation at the last event. Attendees were sponges for information and were focused on the impact of the legislation on the future of New York State business,” Marlenga said in a press release. “Now there is a lot of anticipation around what the next release of information will look like.”

The upcoming virtual conference will include information sessions and panel discussions. Topics will focus on New York State cannabis legislation, regulation and business. It will also concentrate on key aspects of a cannabis business as the industry is awaiting the announcement of the New York State Cannabis Commission.

Additionally, the conference will include networking sessions. This will allow professionals to meet and share information, and navigate the industry’s landscape together.

The NY Cannabis Insider virtual conference will be held on October 28, 2021. Sessions will take place starting at 9 a.m. and end at 1 p.m.