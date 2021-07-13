Upcoming golf tournament to benefit Volunteer Transportation Center, Ninjas Against Animal Cruelty

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An upcoming golf tournament in Watertown will benefit two local organizations.

The Tri-County Women’s Council of REALTORS® Network announced its annual golf tournament will take place on Friday, August 6 at the Highland Meadows Golf Course located at 24210 NYS Route 342 outside of Watertown.

According to the Network. this year’s tournament will be held in honor of long-time member, former WCR President and Golf Tournament Chair Janet Handschuh- Amyot who passed away in April 2021. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Volunteer Transportation Center and Ninjas Against Animal Cruelty.

“In addition to providing fun and camaraderie, this tournament has benefited many different North Country organizations over its history,” said 2021 WCR President Jennifer Flynn. “For its 11th annual outing, we wanted to highlight two organizations. The Volunteer Transportation Center has seen tremendous growth in their services over the past several years and provides essential rides to health, social, and other destinations for residents of Northern New York who have no other transportation alternatives. NAAC is a newer group with a mission to alleviate animal suffering through rescue, advocacy, education, and rehabilitation. We look forward to our partnership.”

The four-person captain and crew tournament will include three divisions: a men’s, women’s and co-ed. The entry free for the tournament is $300 and includes golf, a cart, a dinner buffet and lunch at the turn.

It will also feature a putting contest, hole-in-one prize car and prizes for top teams.

The 11th Annual Tri-County Women’s Council of REALTORS® Network golf tournament will begin at 9 a.m. on August 6, with registration opening at 8 a.m.