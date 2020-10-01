Upcoming Lewis County Fall Foliage tour to showcase vibrant autumn color display

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Regions in Upstate New York are already experiencing peaking tree leaves and this Saturday’s Lewis County Foliage tour will showcase a vibrant display.

The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce is partnering is local organizations to help members of the North Country tour the county for The Rock Fawcett Fall Foliage tour. This “drive-it-yourself autumn adventure” will tour the scenic views of Southern Lewis County.

The 48th annual tour will highlight and showcase views, regions and local businesses. Lewis County Chamber of Commerce recently published a Fall Foliage Booklet to guide participants on their journey.

The booklet provides directions, information and facettes at each stop.

This year’s stops include thirteen local businesses, parks, waterfalls and farms. Highlights include the Lewis County Humane Society, Autumn Ridge Goat Farm, Whetstone Gulf State Park and Towpath Restaurant and Lodge.

The all-day event will take place on Saturday October 3 starting at 10 a.m. and wrapping up around sunset at 7 p.m.

