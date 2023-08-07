WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Talking to save lives.

The first-of-its-kind suicide prevention benefit is coming to Watertown on Saturday, August 12, which will aim to open conversations.

The event will include a mental health fair, inviting numerous community agencies, as well as a panel discussion, featuring local experts and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Such as Rubenzahl, Knudsen and Associates Psychological Services, PC, an agency based in Watertown.

“Every year, 700,000 people die by suicide,” RKA Office Manger Amanda William explained. “19.1% identified as lesbian or gay and then 25.4% identified as bisexual. Those amounts are staggering.”

But these numbers are lives. Something Juan Aguiar, the recently crowned Mr. Gay Empire State personally understands.

When he took his crown in October 2022, he chose his platform to be suicide prevention, after one of his best friends died by suicide. Aguiar is also a suicide survivor.

“We had no idea what he was going through,” Aguiar shared. Because there were no signs, at least that I could tell. As a survivor myself, it really does take a toll and it brings understanding that you never know what’s going on in someone’s life.”

This is what inspired Aguiar to launch the upcoming suicide prevention. He said he hopes it inspires people, including members of the LGBTQ+ community to share their truth.

“Just like we equip soldiers to go into battle, we want to equip our own community because suicide is a battle,” he expressed. “It’s a mental battle where you sometimes feel helpless. You sometimes feel like there’s nothing you can do.”

But Aguiar and Williams agreed that lives can be saved if conversations begin.

“The biggest thing and I say that I am a part of the LGBTQ+ community, I have a son who is transgender, it’s knowledge,” Williams added. “It’s the support and connection. And that is the biggest thing anybody will tell you. Any doctor, or therapist, they’ll see the support and connection surrounding you. It makes people feel safe.

The suicide prevention event “Talk to Save Lives,” will be held at the Faichney Business Complex on August 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The fair and panel are free to the public. A drag show will follow and proceeds will benefit the local chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.