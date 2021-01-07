Upcoming United Way of NNY virtual town hall to focus on diversity, feature 4 panelists

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An upcoming virtual town hall-style meeting will focus on the stories of four panelists.

The United Way of Northern New York is scheduled to host a virtual event, Town Hall Meeting on Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. The event will be led by Jefferson Community College Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Corey Campbell, ED. D., and will shared the real-life experiences of four North Country residents.

According to the United Way, the event will be “an opportunity to understand, appreciate and constructively discuss JEDI, as it applies to youth and adults in our community who are perceived as ‘different’ base o their ethnicity, age, religious beliefs, gender or sexual orientation.”

The United Way shared that panelists at the virtual event will include two high school students, a Black public school teacher who works in a predominantly White school and a post-college gay man who returned to Northern New York after receiving his bachelors degree.

The Town Hall Meeting is scheduld for Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

