Upcoming virtual Civil War roundtable to discuss Underground Railroad in NNY and Canada

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Want to learn more about the history of the underground railroad in the region? An upcoming virtual roundtable will discuss just that.

The St. Lawrence County Historical Association is planning to host a Civil War roundtable this weekend with discussions focused on the Underground Railroad in the region.

The virtual roundtable will discuss unfamiliar locations on the Underground Railroad along the St.Lawrence River. According to the SLCHA. there were a series of routes bring Freedom Seekers into Canada along the river.

The presentation will be hosted by Jennifer DeBruin and will include the history of the Underground Railroad, northern routes along the St. Lawrence River, and legends and lore that exist on both sides of the border, which may help to uncover hidden stories.

DeBruin, a public speaker for over 20 years, is currently writing her first non-fiction novel about Loyalist Espionage during the American Revolution. However, as stated by SLCHA, she focuses her passions on researching and “sharing the stories of ordinary people who experienced extraordinary history.”

“The Underground Railroad in Northern NY and Lower Canada,” will be hosted by Jennifer DeBruin on February 21 at 2 p.m.

The virtual roundtable is free and interested participants are required to RSVP by Saturday, February 20, at 4:00 p.m., by emailing events@slcha.org, or calling 315-386-8133, to receive the zoom login information.