Upcoming virtual conference to connect aspiring entrepreneurs to North Country businesses

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An upcoming entrepreneur conference will focus on connecting aspiring business owners to current ones in the North Country.

The Center for Business in Transition, partnered with many entities in the region has created a four-day virtual conference focusing on big opportunities in small communities.

The thing that we want folks to know is that they don’t have to do it alone,” shared Adirondack North Country Association Business Transition Program Coordinator Dani Delaini. “Thousands of Adirondack North Country businesses are becoming available for sale as retiring baby boomers, who own a lot of our small businesses are thinking about their next chapter in life.”

She added, “we have been working as this coalition and across the region for about three years to address the retiring business owners and make sure that they have access to free and low cost resources. But as we move into this. This year of the program, we’re moving on to think about aspiring business owners.”

So far, according to Delani, over 150 have registered for the conference. It will feature 12 different session, all ranging in topics to address niche questions for aspiring entrepreneurs during all steps in the business acquisition process.

The conference agenda is included below:

It will also highlight 34 local businesses and connect attendees with 20 business owners.

St. Lawrence County Executive Director Ben Dixon shared that the partners have many goals for the conference; all ranging based on the interests of the participating entrepreneurs.

According to Dixon this includes, “for those who are really just have their interests peaked to be able to put our region on the map and illustrate and show what it is like to take on a business in the North country. Ranging all the way up through to the entrepreneurs that are trying to actively move into a purchase of a business.

Dixon added that the true goal is to create connections among business owners and buyers in the North Country.

The conference is set to begin on February 24 and end on February 27 with the final networking session. To register for the free virtual conference, visit the North Country Opportunities website.